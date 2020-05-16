Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 176 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 5, 621.

It also confirmed five new deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 176.

NCDC in a tweet on Saturday confirmed that Lagos accounts for 95 cases, Oyo 31, FCT 11, Niger and Borno had eight cases each.

Similarly, Jigawa had 6 cases, Kaduna 4, Anambra 3, Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi two cases each, while Benue and Zamfara had a case each.

It said: “As at 11:50pm, 16th May, there are 5, 621 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 1, 472 patients have been discharged from various treatment centres, while 176 patients have died of the disease.”