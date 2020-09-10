The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 176 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19 ) bringing the nation’s total infections to 55,632.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Wednesday.

It said that 176 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in the country on Sept. 9.

The health agency said that till date, 55,632 cases have been confirmed, 43,610, discharged and 1,070 deaths, recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It stated that the FCT had the highest number of infections with 40 cases, while Lagos State followed with 34 and Plateau State with 26 cases.

Among other states were Enugu – 14; Delt – 12; Ogun- 12; Ondo – 9; Oyo – 8; Ekiti – 6; Ebonyi – 4; Adamawa – 2; Nasarawa – 2; Kwara – 2; Rivers – 2; Edo – 1; Osun -1, and Bauchi – 1.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

The NCDC said that the country was at a delicate moment in its national effort on COVID-19.

It noted that lots of work were underway by the agency, and called on Nigerians for their supports.

“But there are things we can all do right now. Let’s pass on the message, so we don’t pass on the virus.

“Working overtime to keep reminding us to do the right thing. It takes sacrifice of personal time to do this on an ongoing basis.

“Wearing a mask won’t solve everything, but it will let us start doing more now, and as cases continue to drop, even more. Let’s control this virus and get back our freedom to do the things we want to do.

“As close to 100 per cent mask adoption as we can get may have a large impact on the population.

“Your mask shifts your odds for the progression of a COVID-19 infection for the better. This includes clean, well-fit fabric masks that anyone can make or buy.

“Let us continue to take responsibility; Wear a face mask in public, practice hand/respiratory hygiene and maintain physical distancing,” it advised. (NAN)