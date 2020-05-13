Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 184 new cases of COVID-19, raising the number of confirmed cases to 4, 971.

Six new deaths were also recorded by NCDC, thus bringing the total number of deaths to 164.

Breakdown of the figure indicated that Lagos had 51 cases, 23 Jigawa, Bauchi and Katsina 16 cases each, Kano recorded 14 cases, FCT and Rivers 10 had cases each while Kwara had nine cases.

Similarly, Delta and Kaduna had five cases each, Sokoto and Oyo four cases each, Kebbi, Nasarawa, and Osun had three cases each, One two cases, while Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau, and Niger had a case each.

NCDC said: “As at 11:30pm, May 13th, there are 4, 971 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 1, 070 patients have been discharged from the treatment centres across the country, while 164 patients have died of the disease.”