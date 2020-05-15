Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 193 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5, 162.

Three new deaths were also recorded by the NCDC, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 167.

According to the NCDC, Lagos reported 58 new cases, Kano 46, Jigawa 35, Yobe 12 and FCT nine cases. Ogun had 7 cases, Plateau and Gombe had five each, Imo 4, while Edo, Kwara and Borno had three cases each, and Bauchi, Nasarawa and Ondo had one each.

The NCDC in a late Thursday tweet said: “As at 11:50 pm, May 14th, there are 5, 162 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 1, 180 patients have been discharged from different treatment centres across the country, while 167 have died of the disease.”

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 14, 2020



The Centre explained that two cases reported on Wednesday from Kaduna were repeat tests, meaning that Kaduna has a total of 114 confirmed cases.

They apologised to Kaduna State Government and promised to remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate & reliable data.