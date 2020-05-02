Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,388.

It also confirmed that 17 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 85.

The NCDC confirmed in a late Saturday night tweet that 62 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, while FCT had 52. Kaduna had 31 cases, Sokoto 13, Kebbi 10, Yobe 9, Borno 6, Edo 5, Bauchi 5, Gombe 4, Enugu 4, Oyo 4, Zamfara 3, Nasarawa, Osun, Ebonyi Kwara, Kano and Plateau had 2 each.

It said: “As at 11:55 pm, 2nd May, there were 2, 388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 385 patients have been discharged while 85 patients have died of the disease.”

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that two cases previously reported in Katsina were repeat tests, correcting the record that, at 11:55 pm May 2 2020, Katsina State has a total of 38 confirmed cases.