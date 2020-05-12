Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 242 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to 4, 641.

It also confirmed seven new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 150.

A statement from NCDC indicated that 88 cases was confirmed in Lagos, 64 in Kano, 49 in Katsina and 13 in Kaduna.

Similarly, Ogun had 9 cases, Gombe 6, Adamawa 4, FCT 3, Ondo, Oyo, Rivers, Zamfara, Borno and Bauchi had one case each.

It said: “As at 11: 42pm, May 11, there were 4, 641 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. 902 patients have been discharged from various treatment centres across the country, while 150 patients have died of the disease.”

Meanwhile, NCDC admitted that, “on the 10th April, we erroneously announced two new deaths in Nasarawa state. In actual fact, there was one death reported in the state. We had apologised to the State Government for this error, and recomit to providing accurate data.”