Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 245 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 7, 261.

It also confirmed 10 new deaths, taking the total number of deaths to 221.

Expectedly, Lagos led with 131 new cases. Lagos was followed by Jigawa State with 16 cases, Ogun 13 cases and Borno 12 cases.

Similarly, Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Ebonyi states had nine cases each, while Kano had eight cases. Kwara had 7 cases, Katsina 5, Akwa Ibom 3, Sokoto 3, Bauchi 2, Yobe 2, Anambra Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, FCT and Bayelsa states had one case each.

NCDC said: “As at 11:35pm, May 22, there were 7, 261 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 2,007 patients have been discharged from different treatment centres across the country, while 221 patients have died of the disease.”