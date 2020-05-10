Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 248 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases to 4, 399.

It also confirmed 15 new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 143.

A statement from NCDC indicated that Lagos accounts for 81 of the new cases, and is followed closely by Jigawa State with 35 cases.

Other states that recorded new cases are Borno 26, Kano 26, Bauchi 20, FCT 13, Edo 12, Sokoto 10, Zamfara 7, Kwara 4, Kebbi 4, Gombe 2, Taraba 2, Ogun 2, Ekiti 2 Osun 1 and Bayelsa 1.

NCDC, in the statement, said, “As at 11: 45pm, May 10, there were 4, 399 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 778 patients have been discharged from various treatment centres across Nigeria, while 143 patients have died of the disease.”

248 new cases of #COVID19; 81-Lagos

35-Jigawa

26-Borno

26-Kano

20-Bauchi

13-FCT

12-Edo

10-Sokoto

7-Zamfara

4-Kwara

4-Kebbi

2-Gombe

2-Taraba

2-Ogun

2-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Bayelsa 4399 cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 778

Deaths: 143 pic.twitter.com/EXkXbq690g — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 10, 2020

NCDC has also apologized for numerical error it made on Saturday. It said: “On the 9th of May, we announced 45 discharged cases and 4 deaths in FCT. Due to system error, 32 discharged cases and two deaths were wrongly announced.

“Therefore, FCT recorded 13 discharged cases & 2 deaths on May 9 2020. We apologise to Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the error.”