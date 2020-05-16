Doris Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 288 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5, 445.

Four new deaths were also recorded by the NCDC, raising the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 171

According to the NCDC, Lagos recorded the highest with 179, Kaduna 20, Katsina.and Jigawa had 15 cases each, Borno had 13, Ogun 11, Kano eight and FCT seven. While Niger and Ekiti had four cases each, Oyo, Delta and Bauchi had three each, Kwara two and Edo one.

The NCDC in a late Friday tweet said: “As at May 15, there are 5, 445 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 1, 320 patients have been discharged from different treatment centres across the country, while 171 have died of the disease.”

The Centre also explained that on Thursday, May 14, four cases from Plateau and one from Akwa Ibom reported were repeat cases meaning that Plateau has a total of 21 while Akwa Ibom has a total of 16 confirmed cases.

They apologised to both State Governments and promised to remain committed to ensuring the release of accurate and reliable data.