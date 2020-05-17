Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 338 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5, 959.

Six new deaths were also confirmed by NCDC, bringing the total number of deaths to 182.

Expectedly, Lagos led with 177 cases. Lagos was closely followed by Kano with 64 cases. FCT had 21, Rivers 16 and Plateau 14 cases.

Similarly, Oyo had 11 cases, Katsina 9, Jigawa 4, Kaduna 4, Abia, Bauchi, Borno had 3 cases each; Gombe, Akwa Ibom and Delta had 2 cases each, while Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto had a case each.

NCDC in a tweet on Sunday said: “As at 11:10pm, May 17th, there are 5, 959 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 1,594 patients have been discharged from different treatment centres across the country, while 182 patients have died of the disease.”