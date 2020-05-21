Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 339 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 7, 016.

11 new deaths were also recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 211.

A tweet from NCDC, on Thursday, indicated that Lagos had 139 cases, Kano and Oyo had 28 cases each, while Edo and Katsina had 25 and 22 respectively.

Similarly, Kaduna had 18 cases, Jigawa 14, Yobe and Plateau 13 each, FCT 11, Gombe 8, Ogun 5, Bauchi and Nasarawa four cases each, Delta 3, Ondo 2, Rivers and Adamawa one case each.

NCDC explained: ‘As at 11: 50pm, 21st May, there are 7, 016 cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. Meanwhile, 1, 907 patients have been discharged from different treatment centres, while 211 patients have died from the disease.’