Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 343 new infections of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday.

The agency also reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 1,179.

It said that the infections brought the total number of cases in the country to 68,303.

The NCDC stated that a total of 64,291 patients were discharged from various isolation centres after treatment, including 452 new patients discharged in the last 24 hours.

It added that the new infections were reported from 13 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, with 123 infections in the FCT, the highest number of infections for the day, while Lagos confirmed 106, Kaduna reported 72 and Nasarawa had 14 new infections.

Other states were; Rivers-5, Bauchi-4, Imo-4, Ogun-4, Ekiti-3, Edo-2, Oyo-2, Plateau-2, Akwa Ibom-1 and Kano-1

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate the national response activities.

It added that till date, 68,303 cases were confirmed, 64,291 patients discharged and 1,179 deaths recorded in the 36 states and the FCT.

The agency encouraged Nigerians to limit travels, especially non-essential, and gatherings this period, saying “we need to work together to protect our country.”

It urged all to observe and maintain the safety protocols of frequent washing of hands, wearing of face mask, observing social distance, respiratory hygiene — to stay safe at Christmas/New Year and a reminder on international travel protocols.

It added that “COVID-19 does not spread on its own, it spreads when people move around.”

The public health agency, therefore, urged Nigerians to take responsibility to protect themselves and loved ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria has so far tested 779,708 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC noted that the importance of testing was to enable clinical management of COVID-19 cases, save lives and prevent further transmission. (NAN)