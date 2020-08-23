(Abujah Racheal, NAN)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 601 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 51,905.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

It said that one death was recorded in the country.

The NCDC noted that till date, 51,905 cases had been confirmed, 38,767 discharged and 997 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The health agency said Lagos recorded a big leap in the number of reported infections compared with the past few weeks with 404 confirmed new cases.

The states and the number of infections confirmed on Saturday were FCT; 37, Oyo; 19, Ondo; 14, Abia; 13, Enugu; 13, Kaduna; 13, Edo; 12, Kano; 12, Kwara; 11, Ebonyi; 10, Nasarawa; 7, Ogun; 6, Osun; 5, Delta; 5, Niger; 5, Plateau; 4, Bayelsa; 4, Katsina; 3, Ekiti; 2 and Imo; 2.

NCDC stated that Lagos State reported the recovery of 684 COVID-19 patients managed in the community in line with the new case management guidelines.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had changed lives in many ways.

It advised that to control the outbreak, Nigerians must adhere to measures such as wearing of face mask and physical distancing.

It added that “properly worn face mask prevents droplets from landing on surfaces when you cough or sneeze.

“MaskOnNaija to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading to those around you.

“Wear a mask, observe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently and take responsibility.”