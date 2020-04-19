Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 86 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 627, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.

It also confirmed two new deaths bringing to 21, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Nigeria.

NCDC in a tweet late Sunday night confirmed that 70 of the new cases were confirmed in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi and 1 in Borno.

It said: “As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. There are 170 discharged patients and 21 deaths.

Breakdown of cases by state indicates that Lagos has 376 cases, FCT- 88, Kano- 36, Osun- 20, Oyo- 16, Edo- 15, Ogun- 12, Kwara- 9, Katsina- 12, Bauchi- 7, Kaduna- 6, Akwa Ibom- 9, Delta- 4, Ekiti- 3, Ondo- 3, Enugu- 2, Rivers-2 Niger- 2, Benue- 1, Anambra- 1, Borno- 1 and Jigawa- 2.

Meanwhile, NCDC apologised for an error it made recently on one case previously reported in Kano, which has been transferred to Jigawa state. “Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in Kano is 36 as at the 19th of April 2020.”