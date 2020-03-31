Paul Osuyi, Asaba

As part of measures to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19),the Delta State Government on Tuesday received various preventive items from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

NCDC Director, Health Emergency Preparedness and Response, Dr John Oladejo, in a letter to the state Ministry of Health, listed the items to include coveralls, masks, gloves, google protection, boots, hand sanitizers, body bags, face shields, disposal bags for bio-hazardous waste and other preventive materials.

Oladejo stated that the NCDC strategic stockpile was to support states in the event of an outbreak of the disease in the state, and implored the state government to forecast, budget and procure items based on needs for response for possible outbreak the virus and other infectious diseases.

According to the letter, since the start of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country, the centre has continued to intensify efforts to reduce the risk of spread.

Oladejo noted that with the activation of the National COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre on February 28th, they have been meeting on a daily basis to coordinate response activities in line with the COVID-19 Incident Action Plan.

He assured that the NCDC would continue to monitor appropriate storage and general accountability of the materials supplied to them and keep proper records of usage of the supplies.

Receiving the items, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, thanked the management of NCDC for the support and pledged the state’s continuous collaboration with the agency to curb the spread of the disease.

Ononye promised that the state would make judicious use of the items with a view to protecting residents from the disease.