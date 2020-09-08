The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that 218 Coronavirus (COVID-19), patients have recovered from the infection across the country in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Monday.

The health agency said that this brought the total number of successfully treated cases in the country to 43,231.

It said that there were 155 new COVID-19 infections reported in 16 states with the total number of confirmed cases in country now at 55, 160.

The agency said that four deaths were recorded in the country.

The NCDC stated that 42 of the cases were recorded in Lagos, 25 cases in Plateau and 16 cases in Rivers.

Among other states with new cases are, Ebonyi (10), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) (9), Abia (9), Ogun (9), Osun (7), Katsina (6), Kaduna (6), Ekiti (4), Taraba (4), Edo (3), Anambra (2), Akwa Ibom (2) and Kano (1).

The health agency said that the country had tested 424,186 persons since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.

According to it, till date, 55,160 cases have been confirmed, 43,231 cases, discharged and 1,061 deaths, recorded in 36 states and FCT.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the agency said that Nigerians should not use a face shield without a face mask.

“A face shield alone cannot prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

“Disregarding the preventive measures for COVID-19 puts you and everyone around you at risk of getting infected.

“When you take responsibility to limit spread of the virus, you protect the vulnerable as well,” it advised.

It, however, reminded Nigerians that the fight against COVID-19 requires collective effort. (NAN)