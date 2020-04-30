Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has commended the commitment of the Benue government.

Contact Person and Technical Assistant of the Centre attached to the State, Dr. Steve Abah who gave the commendation during a presentation tagged ‘Summary of Activities of Benue State COVID-19 Response’ particularly applauded the government’s commitment in the area of funding and advocacy.

Abah commended the government for what he described as the high level of information dissemination on the need to take all the necessary safety precautions to ward off the pandemic from the state.

He disclosed that NCDC has trained over 200 workers including doctors and nurses, investigated 45 persons, investigated 60 rumours, collected 48 samples of suspicious cases for testing and followed up on and discharged 30 staff of Grace Cottage Hospital who were quarantined following their contact with Benue’s index case.

Deputy Governor and Chairman, Action Committee on COVID-19, Benson Abounu said the state has so far distributed three trucks of rice, one each to Otukpo, Katsina-Ala and Gboko.