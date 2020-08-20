Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday announced that it has launched a digital platform to ensure speedy delivery of COVID-19 results in the Federal Capital Territory.

Head of Department, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department (NCDC), Mrs Elsie Ilori, said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing.

Ilori said the platform called Surveillance Outbreak Response Management Analysis System (SORMAS), will be used to communicate directly to individuals through SMS alert.

She explained that individuals would also get a code to enable them print their results if they want to, while the authenticity of the result could be checked using a bar code.

She however, added that only negative results would be communicated through the platform, for now while positive results would be communicated through health professionals.

Ilori said that the result will only be valid for 14 days from the day of sample collection and not from the day the result was released.