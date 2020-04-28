Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced on Tuesday that it has activated two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun to the network of its laboratories for COVID-19 testing.

It said the new addition brings the number of laboratories in NCDC molecular laboratory network for COVID-19 testing to 17.

NCDC in a tweet explained that both molecular laboratories were established by weare54gene in collaboration with the State governments and NCDC to help expands national testing capacity

It said: “We are pleased to announce the inclusion of two new laboratories in Lagos and Ogun, established by @weare54gene in collaboration with the State governments and NCDC

“This brings the number of laboratories in our molecular lab network to 17 and expands national testing capacity.”