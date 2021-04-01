The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 129 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 162,891.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country have tested 1,767,694 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

It sadly confirmed one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the death toll to 2,057, since the outbreak began.

The agency said that the additional cases were reported from 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It said out of the 129 reported cases, Lagos had 46, Ondo 19, Nasarawa 14, Kaduna 11, Borno 9, Bauchi 8, Akwa Ibom 5, FCT 5, Jigawa 4, Plateau 3, Bayelsa 2, Osun 2 and Rivers 1.

The NCDC said that 116 people had recovered from the virus and were discharged on Wednesday.

“This include 62 community recoveries in Akwa Ibom and 16 in Ogun State managed in line with guidelines.

“The total number of recoveries in Nigeria is now 151,648 almost 93% of the country’s total caseload,” it stated.

The Nigeria’s public health agency said that the country’s active cases stood at 9,186 in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory; from an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 48, as at March 29. (NAN)