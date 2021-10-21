The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded 167 new coronavirus infections as of Oct. 20.

Data released by NCDC on Thursday morning also stated that 178 people had recovered from the virus, while two additional deaths were recorded.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 167 additional infections on Wednesday indicates an increase from the 159 cases reported the previous day in the country.

The Public Health Agency said the 167 new infections in the country were recorded in Taraba-109, Lagos-17, Plateau-16, Bauchi-11, Rivers-6, Delta-3, Akwa Ibom-2, Imo-2 and Bayelsa-1.

The agency added that till date, 209,713 cases had been confirmed, 197,724 cases discharged and 2,840 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

The NCDC said over 3,207,523 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continued to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .