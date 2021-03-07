(NAN)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 158,237.

The public health agency disclosed this on its official Twitter handle.

It said that 10 deaths were recorded in the day under review, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,964 since the first case of the pandemic was confirmed.

It further said that a total of 137,645 cases had been discharged after full recovery.

Further details indicated that the 195 new cases were reported from 17 states with Lagos recording 70, Kaduna, 22, Abia, 20, Edo, 18, while Kano recorded 10 cases.

Other details revealed as follow: Akwa Ibom, nine, Rivers, seven, FCT, seven, Borno, six, Bauchi, five, just like Osun and Oyo.

NCDC said that Plateau recorded three cases, like Ekiti, while Niger and Ogun recorded two cases each. Zamfara recorded one.

It said that 620 people were discharged on the review date, and explained that among those discharged were 282 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

The NCDC said that the country currently had 18,628 active cases of COVID-19, while 1,544,008 people had been tested since the first case was announced on 27 February, 2020.