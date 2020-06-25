Nigeria has recorded 649 new cases of COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of infections in the country, as at June 24, to 22,020.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Wednesday through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 649 new confirmed cases were from 23 states, with nine deaths as at June 24.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos still remained the epicentre of COVID-19, recording the highest number of 250 new cases, followed by Oyo state with 100 new infections.

Others were: Plateau-40; Delta-40; Abia-28; Kaduna-27; Ogun-22; Edo-20; Akwa Ibom-18; Kwara-17; FCT-17; Enugu-14; Niger-13; Adamawa-13; Bayelsa-7; Osun-6; Bauchi-6; Anambra-4; Gombe-3; Sokoto-2; while Imo and Kano have one each.

The NCDC said that till date, 22,020 cases had been confirmed with 13, 867 active cases; 7,613 cases treated and discharged; 120,108 samples collected and 542 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it takes two to 14 days for people who are infected with COVID-19 to develop symptoms.

The NCDC said that most infected persons have little or no symptoms, but could spread the disease to others.

It stated that COVID-19 spreads very fast, urging Nigerians to take all the necessary precautions to prevent it. (NAN)