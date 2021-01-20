(From Abujah Racheal, NAN)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,301 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 113,305.

The NCDC disclosed figures on Tuesday on its official website.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,191,866 people have so far been tested since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was recorded in the country on Feb. 27, 2020.

The public health agency said that 1,261 patients had been discharged from isolation centres after testing negative to the virus.

The NCDC noted that the discharges included 702 community recoveries in Lagos State, 157 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 143 in Plateau.

“So far a total of 91,200 patients have been discharged following their recovery from COVID-19,” NCDC said.

It reported 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours across the country.

The Nigeria’s public health agency said that the new cases were recorded in 21 states and the FCT in the last 24 hours.

It, however, said that a total of 1,464 patients died from the disease.

NCDC said that Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 551, followed by the FCT 209, Oyo State 83 and Plateau State 65.

Other states were Kaduna (64), Enugu (61), Rivers (44), Ondo (39), Benue (37), Akwa Ibom (31), Kano (19), Delta (18), Gombe (18), Ogun (16), Edo (15), Kebbi (10), Ebonyi (nine), Jigawa (four), Osun and Zamfara three each, Borno and Nasarawa, one each.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

Meanwhile, the agency urged the public to stem the rate of infection by avoiding close contact, wearing cloth face masks in public places and practising good hygiene.

“Avoid close contact. This means avoiding close contact within about six feet, or two meters with anyone who is sick or has symptoms.

“Also, keep distance between yourself and others. This is especially important if you have a higher risk of serious illness.

“Avoid sharing dishes, glasses, bedding and other household items if you are sick. Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily.

“Stay home from work, school and public areas if you are sick, unless you are going to get medical care. Avoid public transportation, taxis and ride-sharing if you’re sick.

“If you have a chronic medical condition and may have a higher risk of serious illness, check with your doctor about other ways to protect yourself,” it advised.