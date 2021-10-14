The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has registered 251 infections and five COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, bringing the country’s total number of infections toll to 208,404.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday morning.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 251 fresh cases reported on Wednesday indicate an increase from the 175 cases posted on Tuesday in the country.

The agency said that the additional number of confirmed cases had increased the country’s infection toll to 208,404 while 196,123 people have been treated and discharged across the country.

The Public Health Agency noted that the five recorded deaths on Wednesday raised Nigeria’s fatality figures to 2,761 .

The NCDC added that the 251 new confirmed cases and five deaths were reported from 13 states and the FCT.

“The FCT (78), Lagos (46), Kaduna (27), Rivers (21), Imo (16), Edo (13), Delta (12), Plateau (10), Niger (7), Bauchi (6), Kwara (6), Akwa Ibom (4), Benue (3) and Nasarawa (2),” it stated.

According to it, over 3,043,321 million samples of the virus from the nation’s roughly 200 million population had been tested.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, has continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the NCDC stressed that Nigerians should #TakeResponsibility, to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 at their events – Outdoor activities are highly recommended but that indoor activities can be held with strict adherence to public health and social measures.

“The venue should not accommodate more than 50 percent of its normal capacity

“There should be adequate and cross ventilation or functional air conditioning system.” it stated. (NAN)

