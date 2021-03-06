The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 371 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of infections in the country to 158,042.

The NCDC disclosed the figures on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The public health agency recorded three COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatalities in the country to 1,954.

The NCDC disclosed that the new infections occurred in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last 24 hours.

It stated that Lagos State reported the highest number of infections with 101 cases, followed by Rivers with 54 and Anambra with 31 cases.

Ebonyi had 23, Imo-23, Kwara-22, Kano-20, Taraba-17, Akwa Ibom-16, FCT-15, Abia-13, Kaduna-13, Osun-five, Edo-four, Oyo-four, Kebbi-three, Ogun-three, Ekiti-two, Nasarawa-one and Zamfara-one.

According to the NCDC, a total of 137,025 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, including 609 in past 24 hours.

It said there 204 community recoveries in Kwara, 167 in Lagos State, 88 in Edo and 60 in Osun, all managed in line with set guidelines.

The NCDC noted that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Nigeria was 19,063,on Friday, down slightly from 19,385 the previous day.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continued to coordinate the national response activities in Nigeria.

NAN recalls that Nigeria has tested 1,544,008 people since the COVID-19 index case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020. (NAN)