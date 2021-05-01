The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 55 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 165,110.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The agency said that the 55 new infections with no death were reported in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to NCDC report, Lagos state led the chart on Friday with 21 new cases, followed by Yobe 19 and Ogun 6, while Akwa Ibom reported 3, Kaduna 2, Plateau 2, FCT 1 and Rivers 1.”

The public health agency noted that 60 people who had recovered from the disease were discharged from isolation centres across the country.

“Our discharges on Friday includes 23 community recoveries in Yobe State, managed in line with guidelines,” it said.

NCDC said till date, 165,110 cases had been confirmed, 155,101 discharged and 2,063 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

It said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

Meanwhile, the agency said that disregarding COVID-19 preventive measures puts Nigerians and everyone around them at risk of getting infected.

“The action you take to limit the risk of spread of COVID-19 protects the vulnerable around you.

“Our fight against COVID-19 is a collective effort.

“It’s not over yet. Please don’t take your feet off the pedal.

”Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Avoid crowds. Wash your hands. It is not that hard,” NCDC advised. (NAN)