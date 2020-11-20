The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has reported 146 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria has so far tested 724,794 persons since the first confirmed case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The Public health Agency said that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 65,839.

The NCDC additionally announced two coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours in the country.

It, however, said that it had activated a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre, at Level III, to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

It disclosed that the infections were reported from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) in the last 24 hours.

According to it, 116 persons were discharged from isolation centers across the country after they tested negative to the virus.

The NCDC said that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease in the country, led with 62 new infections, followed by the FCT with 23 new infections and Kaduna 21.

Other states with new infections included: Ogun-12, Rivers -12, Ondo-5, Oyo-3, Plateau-3, Bauchi-2, Katsina-2 and Kano-1.

According to the NCDC, of the 65,839 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 61,573 infected patients have been discharged, with 1,165 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The NCDC added that discharged patients included 85 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with guidelines.(NAN)