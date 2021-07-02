The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 74 new COVID-19 cases, as of July 1, with one death.

The NCDC said on its website on Friday that the country’s active COVID-19 cases were still over 1,300.

The Public Health agency said the additional positive coronavirus samples were recorded in 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that Lagos reported the highest figure of 49 new cases, Ondo State reported 12, while Oyo and Rivers State recorded three cases each.

Kaduna State reported two while Ekiti, the FCT, Gombe, Jigawa and Ogun reported one case each.

According to the Centre, Data from Jigawa and Sokoto State indicate one case each as at June 30.

The agency noted that the new infections, which dropped from the 75 cases recorded a day earlier, increased the country’s total infections to 167,692.

It added that one COVID-19 related new death was recorded on Thursday, keeping the total fatality toll at 2,121.

Nigeria has tested a total of over 2.3 million samples from its roughly 200 million population.

According to the NCDC, a total of 164,273 people have recovered after treatment.

It added that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 2, continues to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

