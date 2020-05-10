Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), in conjunction with some stakeholders, has trained a total of o 300 health workers in the management of COVID -19 in the state.

Speaking while receiving the governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje during a training session at Babale Suites, Envoy of the Minister of Health in the state, Professor Abdullasalmi Nasidi said that 119 doctors and nurses in the state had so far been trained, while expressing their resolve to train 600 health workers in the state.

This was disclosed by a statement on Sunday and signed by the Press Secretary to Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar.

Professor Nasidi applauded the impressive number of health workers with a Masters degree in Public Health in the state, adding that their task was to reposition this manpower in the health sector of the state.

He assured that before their departure, they would ensure that all the Isolation facilities in the state were manned by highly trained and qualified health workers.

Speaking also, the Leader of Ministerial Task Team in the state, Dr Nasiru Sani Gwarzo said that they now have a clear understanding of the problems of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that that following this understanding, the solutions to the problems of COVID 19 in the state were in sight while imploring the people of the state to remain cooperative and supportive.

Gwarzo advised the people to be patient, saying that, “Steps need to be followed and people should know that you just cannot wake up tomorrow and see all that you want in dealing with such health problems. But the fact that we now know these problems and solutions, then we are making head ways.”

“We are able to train many people in the management of COVID-19 in the state. This, we are doing with other capable partners, that are known very well in that field.

On improving the capacity of non-health workers, he hinted further that the trainees would train cleaners in health facilities, food handlers, hospitals security men among others.

While commending the efforts of the state government in providing items like Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), hand wash, sanitizers, customized tap buckets and other items, Gwarzo insisted that, “Kano is doing the needful against this global pandemic.”

Governor Ganduje, in his remarks, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Health for the timely intervention in the state, saying “We are thankful to President Muhammadu Buhari and Honourable Minister of Health for coming to our aid to fight this menace.”

He revealed that, purposely for COVID-19 pandemic, the state had 5,000 volunteer medical workers, adding that they were drawing them up in batches.