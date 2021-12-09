The Federal Government has inaugurated mass COVID-19 vaccination and food distribution in Abuja IDP camps.

National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internationally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), in collaboration with National Primary Health Care development Agency (NPHCDA), on Thursday performed the inauguration in Waru Community of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Federal Commissioner, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in her opening remarks, said she was excited to see the fruition of the inauguration of the mass vaccination for Persons of Concern in Nigeria.

According to her, access to vaccines on an equitable basis is important to limiting the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Persons of Concern have had their livelihoods eroded by both man-made and natural disasters such as protracted fighting, insecurity, communal clashes, and the consequences of climate change, leaving them more vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Vaccines will undoubtedly enable society to revert to ‘normalcy’ as restrictions continue to ease.

“To this end, I want to encourage our Persons of Concern, who are 18 years and above to take full advantage of this initiative and get vaccinated.

“This is because, according to experts, by getting vaccinated, you break the chain of disease transmission, reduce mutations and variants of the virus; you protect others, and even if you become sick, the severity of sickness is usually mild and does not require hospitalisation,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unflInching support in strengthening humanitarian policies and interventionist response programmes and projects of the agency, in the interest of all persons of concern and the nation at large.

“I also wish to applaud the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, for her vision, leadership, stewardship, dedication, guidance and excellent coordination efforts of the humanitarian sector, that is yielding life changing results,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim said.

The NCFRMI boss also commended Dr Faisal Shuaibu, the Executive Director of NPHCDA, for his vision and zeal in ensuring that Nigeria plays its part in ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding, Shuaibu said it was pertinent to reiterate the fact that the Nigerian COVID-19 vaccination programme is science-driven. “Evidence has shown that the booster dose further increases protection against the virus. Eligibility for the booster dose includes being 18 years and above, fully vaccinated with either two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. “The time interval before the booster dose is at least, six months for these vaccines, except the Johnson and Johnson which is at least two months.

“This is another opportunity to be further protected. I therefore urge all those who have taken the right decision to be fully vaccinated, to walk into the nearest vaccination site for their booster dose as from tomorrow.

“We are committed to ensure that our vaccination teams will be available on site here and in other camps daily,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “I therefore urge camp leaders to take responsibility and ensure that all members are fully vaccinated. Please do not hesitate to demand for the vaccines if the teams stop coming and there are still unvaccinated persons in the camp”.

He explained that getting the vaccine is not just an act of self-protection, it is also a civic duty to curtail the spread of the virus in the camp and in Nigeria.

In his goodwill address, Mr Roland Schoenbauer, from the UNHCR, said if each one is vaccinated, then everyone would be safe.

He encouraged the persons of concern and refugees to ensure that they all get vaccinated.

The Chairman of the Waru IDP Camp, Mr Elisha Ezekiel, appreciated Sulaiman-Ibrahim and Shuaibu for the vaccines and food items distributed to the vaccinated persons of concern.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Army which supported the programme, were also on ground to distribute the Food Care Packages.

The event attracted stakeholders and Waru residents who also came to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. (NAN)