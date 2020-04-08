The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), says it has placed restriction on visit to correctional centres in Enugu State, as part of measures to prevent spread Coronavirus in the state.

Mr Joseph Emelue, the Controller of NCoS in the state, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on precautionary measures adopted by the service, on Wednesday in Enugu.

Emelue disclosed that the service had intensified preventive activities at Enugu, Orji River and Nsukka Correctional Centres as well as Correctional Farm in Ezeagu Local Government Council of the state.

He said that the measures included hand washing with detergent under running water, use of sanitisers, social distancing, prohibition of handshake and hugging.

The Controller said the service was doing everything within its powers to ensure that Coronavirus did not get to any of the correctional centres in the state.

“We have sensitised the correctional community including personnel and inmates to the need for frequent hand washing with soap under running water, use of sanitisers, how to sneeze with nose covered with hand or tissue and properly disposed.

“We have also encouraged them to practice social distancing, avoid hand shake or hugging because it is believed that the virus is highly contagious.

“We have on our own cut off unnecessary visits to the inmates.

“Visitations have been trimmed off for now and we are also careful with what they (inmates) eat as we serve them,’’ he said. (NAN)