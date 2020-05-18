Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is to produce no fewer than 20,000 safety face masks for distribution to Sokoto residents as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

NDE Director General Dr Nasir Muhammed Ladan Argungu disclosed this on Monday at the site of production of the safety masks by 50 trainees of Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (B-NOAS) in Sokoto.

Dr Argungu, who was represented by Sokoto State Coordinator of NDE, Mrs Eunice Danmallam, said both the production and distribution was in collaboration with Future Assured Initiatives, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari’s, pet project.

He also explained that both the trainers and trainees that are involved in the production of the face masks will be given incentives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to him, ‘over 20,000 safety face masks will be produced and distributed free to the people of the people of Sokoto State. The trainees and trainers of NDE are fully involved in the production and incentives will be given incentives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown in the state.’

He added that the mass production of the face masks with local textile materials was aimed to promote the Federal Government’s policy to patronise local raw materials.

‘Also, this activity will go a long way in stimulating the economy,’ Argungu said.

Mrs Danmallam expressed gratitude to the Director-General for allowing Sokoto State to be part of the participating states in the project.