John Adams, Minna

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced the postponement of its 2020 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Unity Colleges owing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The examination was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 28th, across the country, but the examination body in a press statement signed by the Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, said the common entrance has been suspended indefinitely.

The statement said that the decision to postpone the examination is in deference to the various measures being put in place by federal and state authorities to curtail the potential spread of the virus, which has so far killed one person in the country.

“This decision is in deference to the various measures being put in place by the Federal and State Governments to curtail the potential spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” Azeez said

“The Management of NECO regrets any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our esteemed Candidates and other Stakeholders.”

The statement further stated that a new date for the examination will be communicated to candidates and other stakeholders in due course, adding that registration for the examination continues.