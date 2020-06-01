As part of its corporate social responsibility, Neconde Energy Limited, at the weekend, delivered some test kits and medical equipment to Delta State Government to support its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The items donted included; 600 COVID-19 test kits; 150 isolation suits; 50 infrared thermometer guns; 4000 KN 95 face masks; 1000 hand gloves and 150 hair cover.

Delivering the items, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Mr. Boma Brown, said the items were donated as part of the oil company’s CSR initiative to the society and to support the government’s efforts towards curtailing the ravaging effects of the pandemic. Brown commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s personal commitment in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic which had led to the state becoming one of the least infected by the virus. He said “Neconde Energy Limited commends Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s commitment in tackling the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.” The Neconde COO said the state government’s proactive step in managing the pandemic is evident in the fact that Delta State has one of the lowest recorded cases of infection in the country. “It is our hope that this token contribution will go a long way to support your administrations’ efforts in the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic in Delta State,” said Boma Brown. Receiving the item on behalf of the Delta State Government, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, thanked Neconde for the donation, assuring that the state government would make effective use of the items in the fight against COVID-19.