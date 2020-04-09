Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Nembe PDP Chiefs Forum has described the review of Bayelsa COVID-19 lockdown policy as it relates to worship centres across the state and the distribution of food items to households as a welcome development.

The government, had in a statement permitted the fellowship of not more than 50 congregants in bigger churches and 20 congregants in smaller churches during the Easter period

Also earlier in the week, the government had distributed food items to Bayelsans as a way of alleviating the pains and sufferings the people are faced with as a result of the lockdown.

The Chairman of the Forum, Chief Erewari-Oruwari said the review and distribution of food items were further confirmation of the leadership quality of Senator Douye Diri as a responsible and responsive leader.

Chief Erewari-Oruwari said the development would allow Christian faithful across the state to worship God, and, as well pray to God to heal the Nation of the highly dreaded Coronavirus virus code named Covid-19.

He, however, appealed to Bayelsans not to abuse the privilege by increasing government’s approved figures in their various worship centres.

Chief Erewari-Oruwari said the lockdown policy is for the good of the people in the state, noting the casualty rate of COVID-19 globally.

He, therefore, stressed the need for the people of the state to adhere strictly to Covid-19 lockdown policy, especially social distancing and others as advised by the World Health Organisation, (WHO).

In the same vein, the Vice- chairman of the Forum, Chief Alfred Imbassi-Atiegha has described as unprecedented pre-cautionary measures taken by Senator Douye Diri led administration at curtailing the spread of the highly dreaded Coronavirus in the state.

Chief Imbassi said the palliative measures; especially distribution of food items in all the local government areas of the state would go a long way in cushioning the effect of Covid-19.

It will be recalled that Bayelsa remains one of the few states in the Country with a zero record of Covid-19.

The vice chairman attributed the success recorded so far in the fight against the spread of Covid-19 to the visionary leadership style of Senators Douye Diri and Lawrence Ehwrujakpor.