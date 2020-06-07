Doris Obinna

As part of the effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, Nestlé Nigeria has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth N30 million to the Lagos State government.

The Managing Director and CEO, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, said the gesture was to support the efforts to ensure the safety of medical personnel and volunteers on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

His words: “In these unprecedented times when our communities need us more than ever, it is important for us at Nestlé, to do everything we can to support the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus while mitigating its impact.

“At Nestlé, we care about our communities and are committed to our purpose which is to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future. It is our hope that the PPEs will help enhance the safety of medical personnel on the field,”

Receiving the donation on behalf of Lagos State Ministry of Health, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Segun Ogboye, commended the company for its continued support of the state government efforts to curb the spread of the dreaded virus.

He explained that the donation of PPEs was part of over N700 million that Nestlé contributed to the response efforts, comprising food and beverages to various states and N250 million in cash to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Fund towards the procurement of medical supplies and PPEs.