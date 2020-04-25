Doris Obinna

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has said that it has contributed N700 million to support COVID-19 response efforts in Nigeria.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Mauricio Alarcon, Nestlé Nigeria, one of the biggest food companies in West Africa is committed to improving livelihood in its communities. The donation, he explained, included nutritious food and beverage products worth N450 million to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable people, most impacted by the crisis.

His words: “The Company has also donated N250 million in cash towards the procurement of medical supplies and Personal Protection Equipment for the COVID-19 response. Nestlé is supporting the COVID-19 response efforts led by the Presidential Task force, working alongside other private sector `partners in the coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

“We are donating nutritious food and beverages to reach more than 600,000 vulnerable families who are the most impacted by the crisis. We are also making a financial donation towards the procurement of medical supplies including personal protection equipment to enhance the health and safety of the medical teams and volunteers on the frontlines of the fight against the corona virus.”