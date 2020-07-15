Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN) on Wednesday called for more test kits to prevent deaths of pregnant women and babies as a result of mother-to-child transmission of HIV

in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Coordinator of the network, Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim, made the call in an interview with the News Agency

of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

Ibrahim said only 44 per cent of pregnant women had access to Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) in 2019, describing

the percentage as poor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the UN 90-90-90 Vision for 2030 entails 90 per cent test, 90 per cent

awareness of status, and 90 per cent treatment.

The national coordinator said mother-to-child transmission of HIV accounted for 90 per cent of new infections in children,

and reiterated the call for government to buy more test kits “so that more pregnant women will be tested and adequate

measures taken to protect the unborn child.

“Prevention of Mother to Child programmes in Nigeria are characterised with poor ownership and funding.

“For elimination of mother to child transmission of HIV, especially within COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical to achieve

high Anti Retroviral Therapy (ART) coverage for positive mothers.

“In 2019, it is only 44 per cent of positive pregnant women that started ART.”

Ibrahim emphasised the need to procure test kits “at this time of global health emergency, in accordance with the Saving One Million

Lives (SOML) initiative, supported by World Bank.”

He tasked the Ministry of Health to rise up to the challenge by ensuring total prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, with the provision of test kits to

the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari “for the commitment to the fight against HIV/AIDS”, and called for rapid preventive response to HIV through provision of access to quality healthcare for pregnant women.

According to him, it is very important now in the era of COVID-19 pandemic for the Ministry of Health to provide test kits to prevent infection and death of mothers and babies. (NAN)