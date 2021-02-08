From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has sealed five hotels operating in Aba North Local Government Area of the State for contravening COVID-19 protocols.

It was gathered that a committee on COVID-19 led by one Chief Nkoro sealed the hotels due to what it described as public negligence and poor compliance to COVID-19 protocols as directed by the government by the hotel owners.

The committee warned that the people who fail to comply with the state government’s directives on COVID-19 will soon be arrested and prosecuted at the mobile court.

In a related development, the Abia State government has banned all night clubs and cultural activities in the state.

In a statement by the chairman of the state COVID-19 committee and Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem on Monday, the government cautioned that eateries and hoteliers who contravene the COVID-19 protocols would henceforth pay N100, 000:00 fine.

According to Ezem, burials and wedding ceremonies are now restricted to 50 persons while churches are to accommodate only 50 persons per stream.

This is even as the state government has made wearing of face masks compulsory in public, warning that any contravention will attract a fine of N5, 000.

He said the measures were put in place to contain the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.