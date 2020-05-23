Sunday Ani

Former Nigerian Ambassador to France & Managing Partner, Public Affairs & Diplomacy Centre (PADICE), Nigeria, Akin Fayomi has hinted that a new world order might just be in the offing, following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

He stressed that the pandemic has caused diplomatic tensions across the globe, as the hitherto friendly nations engage in war of words.

He disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of a video and web conference as well as webinars and screen sharing, organised by PADICE, which was aimed at finding solutions to the failure of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

He lamented that Nigeria’s foreign policy has lost its thrust as it has failed to bring about the much needed transformation of the country and her citizenry.

Fayomi, who identified poor and irresponsible leader as one the factors militating against Nigeria’s foreign policy output, stressed that a new world order would emerge from COVID-19 pandemic.

Still on the foreign policy challenges, the former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joe Keshi said the novel virus has created unprecedented and unprepared response as the world was caught unawares.

“This new experience has created a sudden transmogrification in global affairs and policies. Nigeria, as a member of the comity of nations, is equally affected but we are positive this global lockdown serves as an opportunity to possibly review and realign Nigeria’s Foreign Policy to the new realities of national interests,” he said.

Also, a Professor of International Relations and Pro-Chancellor, Lead City University, Nigeria, Jide Owoye described the webinar as an opportunity to convey strategies and policies Nigeria could amend, and possibly implement for building a better and viable bilateral and multilateral relationships.

Earlier, the President, Bolytag Centre for International Diplomacy & Strategic Studies, Nigeria, and former Director General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, said the webinar would review the blueprint of Nigeria’s foreign policy and the opportunities created by the present situation.