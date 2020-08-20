Emma Njoku

Management and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will undergo mandatory tests for Coronavirus today.

General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed disclosed that officials of Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) are expected to conduct the tests at the Secretariat of the Federation, Sunday Dankaro House, National Stadium Complex, Abuja.

Sanusi, who addressed the management and staff of the nation’s football governing body, yesterday, explained that the exercise became necessary after a member of the NFF management tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable. But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus, it is important we do the tests.

“I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for their efforts, so far, to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests. After the tests, the offices and the entire complex will be disinfected, in line with the protocols of the COVID19,” stated Dr. Sanusi.

Sanusi also disclosed that after the tests, the offices would be closed for the disinfection process, while management and staff will work from home. Once the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the Secretariat, while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the COVID-19 protocols by the Federal Government.