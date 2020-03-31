Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the steps taken by the Federal Government to fight the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

President Buhari in a nationwide broadcast last Sunday announced a two weeks lockdown of Abuja and Lagos as part of efforts to fight the Coronavirus pandemic that is presently ravaging the world.

In a statement by the club signed by the President General, Dr Rafiu Oladipo and the PRO Hafeez Balogun, the club stated that the decisions were for the best interest of the country as it’s better to stay alive at home than to end up in the grave just as they commended all the state governors for follnwing the President’s example in fighting the scourge.

The statement further praised the Minister of Health. Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha for their efforts in checking the spread of the deadly virus as well as the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare for suspending all sporting activities; saying that sports wouldbounce back after COVID-19 is eradicated.

The club advised Nigerians to maintain personal hygiene, social distancing, wash their hands with soap and running water as well as using sanitisers. It reminded Nigerians that the world is in trying period now but with total commitment and God on our side we shall overcome,” they concluded.