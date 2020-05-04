An NGO, Help Food Care Foundation in collaboration with Adroit Landstyle, a real estate/construction outfit has embarked on distributions of relief materials to vulnerable Nigerians which was tagged Community Food Drive.

This is part of the foundation contribution to help cushion the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic which hit hard on the Country.

Otunba Dejo Olawoyin, Director, Adroit Landstyle who made the disclosure in Lagos while giving out food relief package (Rice, Beans, Garri and other cooking ingredients) said the foundation would reach out to Nigerians across the six geo-political zones of the Country.

He explained that the programme which also has taken place in Ibadan, is looking out for the most vulnerable in the community by providing for women in all communities. He explained “By feeding the woman you are feeding the Nation” and he urged the women on keeping safe, washing their hands regularly and avoid touching their faces.

Olawoyin who ensured social distance in giving out the relief packages encouraged the women to always wear face masks while in public.

He also appealed to Lagosians as they go about their businesses to always observe social distancing and obey guidelines released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) andvthe Lagos State Government, as well getting home on time to keep safe for the curfew.

Other items in relief packages shared are personal protective equipments (PPE) including Hand Sanitisers, Face Masks, Hand gloves etc.