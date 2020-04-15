Fred Itua, Abuja

In a bid to alleviate the suffering of some rural dwellers during the COVID-19 lock down, the Nigeria First Project, led by Ezekiel Nya-Etok, an Akwa-Ibom governorship candidate of the Youth Democratic Party (YDP) in the 2019 general elections, presented food stuff to residents of Daki Biu, a suburb of Abuja.

Presenting the items including rice, beans, noodles and sachet water among others, he said it was aimed at putting similes on some of those who are hard hit by the lockdown.

According to him, “The choice of the settlement was informed by the fact that most of the residents were on daily income and will not be able to earn money with the lockdown since they can’t leave their immediate communities.

“Also, government may not be able to reach all the communities at the time hence the need for individuals and groups to reach out to communities, especially those within close proximity to their place of residence and business. We have to bear in mind that no one is too poor to give and nothing is too small to give.”

Nya-Etok, who personally supervised the presentation of the food items to residents of the community, explained that he decided to give to the items to women because the bear the brunt in emergency situations and are also the ones directly responsible for cooking in the homes and caring for members of their families.

Speaking to our correspondent, one of the beneficiaries, who simply identified herself as Wumi, expressed appreciation to the Akwa-Ibom-born politician for remembering the community.

According to her, “We have been hearing that some people and communities have been receiving palliatives but this is the first time we are benefiting. We appreciate the politician for remembering us especially now that it is not time for politics.

“We still hope that more people will remember us because it has not been easy for us at all. I am a trader in Utako market and my husband is okada rider. Even before the lockdown we were finding it difficult to feed not to talk of now that we cannot go out.”

Another resident, Hajia Bilikisu said the food stuff will help most of them as things were really tough for most families in the settlement because most of them live on daily income and the lockdown has brought a lot of hardship on them.

“We are grateful that our community was remembered at a time like this. We thank the people for bringing us food because it is only someone who is alive that can catch coronavirus.”