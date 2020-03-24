A Non-Governmental Organisation, Habiba Charity Foundation, on Tuesday started sensitising correctional facilities in Ogun on the Coronavirus pandemic .

The NGO began the sensitisation campaign at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Ijebu Ode.

It donated non-contact infrared thermometers, sanitisers, hand-gloves and disposable nose/mouth masks to correctional officers and inmates at the facility.

The Medical Officer of the NGO, Dr Olukoya Olufemi, during the sensitisation programme explained that the deadly virus was spreading like a wildfire and the centre must do everything to prevent it.

She said though the inmates were isolated and their risk of contracting the virus was slow, she said that the officials in charge of the facility should, however, make efforts to limit the number of visitors to the centre.

Olufemi also advised the officers to always provide enough water for the inmates to wash their hands regularly and maintain high standard of hygiene.

She also advised the officers to provide hand sanitisers on regular basis for the use of both the staff and inmates.

She advised that the temperature of the correctional officers and visitors to the facility should be regularly checked with the infrared thermometers donated by the NGO.

She said that body temperature between 38 degree Celsius and 39 degree Celsius should be suspected and reported accordingly.

Also, the Ijebu Ode Coordinator of the NGO, Aishat Adesanya, said the campaign was to ensure that correctional officers and inmates were properly sensitised on the pandemic.

“Inmates have 80 per cent chances of not contracting the virus, but preventive measures must be taken in order to safeguard both the officers and inmates,” she said.

Adesanya also stressed the need for both the Federal and state governments to embark on similar campaigns across the country, adding that the sensitisation campaign would be taken to other correctional facilities in Ogun.

Also, the Deputy Controller of the facility, Mr Abel Oso, commended the gesture of the NGO, describing the sensitisation campaign as “an eye opener to the dangers of COVID-19″. (NAN)