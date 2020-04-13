Simeon Mpamugoh

Worried by the coronavirus disease outbreak and other conflicts rocking the global economy, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Africa International Food Bank and Disaster Relief (AFBADR), has expressed its readiness to supply relief materials, including agricultural products, to affected communities across Africa and parts of the world.

It said the pandemic was a wake- up call to numerous challenges facing the world today such as war, ethnic conflicts including social vices like banditry and kidnapping in Africa. “Our team is poised to bring succour to the people of Africa in distress. We assist in food security and relief caused by conflicts or natural disaster,” the founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sir Andrew Okokhere, said in a release.

Okokhere said that AFBADR was an organisation established in USA, with its main office in Badagry area of Lagos to serve humanity through the provision of food and relief materials such as clothing, medicine and general assistance to the needy and the hungry people of Africa.

He said, “some of the activities carried out by the outfit include agriculture, tourism and empowerment programmes to help indigent men and women in local communities across Africa. Others are students’ exchange programmes between China, Africa and America.

“We have been in the forefront of this kind of project which started some time ago in the US during the hurricane and flood disaster. Beyond that, we deem it necessary to reach out to Africa in this turbulent period of war, ethnic wrangle and health challenges including the coronavirus that has become a global affair.

“We will be working with the United Nations, America, China, UK, and other nations in helping to bring to the barest minimum, the unfortunate hunger in Africa. Although other nations are helping us in the containment of hunger in Africa, we want to take it further by engaging corporate organisations and wealthy men in Africa in this life-saving project. I believe it is charitable and rewarding to come to the aid of the needy in Africa when it matters most,” Okokhere said. He revealed that, “AFBADR is a reputable NGO that has the backing of the American government with the support of Nigerian traditional rulers like the Oba of Badagry, and other personalities across the globe. It is time for Africans to take over Africa.”