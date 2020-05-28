Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on Thursday donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other items needed to curb the spread of COVID-19 to the Nigerian Police Force.

The items which include 125 infrared thermometers, 250 packs of face masks, 500 packs of hand gloves, sprayers protective suits among other items were presented to the police at a brief ceremony held at the police clinic at Area 11, Garki.

Presenting the items to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Austin Agbonlahor, the Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Mohammed Sambo, while noting that the donations would go a long way to boost the multi-sectoral cooperation between the police and the NHIS in tackling the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, said the items were purchased under the guideline laid down by the federal government for procuring COVID-19 PPEs.

‘The NHIS has a long-standing relationship with the Nigerian police. We are glad when the Presidential Task Force (PTF) selected the police force for the distribution of these items. It’s an investment that is worth it. We provided items they will need both in the clinic and other operations been at the front line,’ the Executive Secretary said

Receiving the items, DIG Agbonlahor, who represented the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu, thanked the NHIS for the donations and said they will be put to good use.

‘We will use these PPEs well and we thank NHIS for them. But we need more of this because we are also front-liners.

‘What I observed is that these items are mostly limited for hospitals and officers in Abuja but it will be good if a similar gesture is shown by other agencies so as to help police facilities in the states.’