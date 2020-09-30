Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), in order to address issues and concerns raised by travellers encountered at various International airports in Nigeria during the COVID-19 pandemic, is organising a conversation with the Coordinator, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the diaspora body explained that the webinar will provide an opportunity for travellers coming in from abroad to share their experiences and get answers to whatever issues they want addressed.

The virtual event will hold on Saturday, October 3, from 3pm Nigeria/UK time, 10am ET and 7 am PT USA and attend to all issues.

NIDCOM provided the link to join the conversation which starts with registration as follows : https://nidcom.gov.ng/covid

‘After registering, they will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

‘The webinar is necessitated due to a lot of concerns and complaints on travelling protocols to Nigeria during the COVID-19 lockdown,’ NIDCOM explained.

It added that the webinar, which will be a no holds barred discussion, where all issues will be thoroughly discussed with solutions preferred, is the first of its kind since the inauguration of PTF committee.