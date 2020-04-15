John Adams, Minna

The Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State where the index case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state was discovered has distributed no less than 350 bags of rice to the people in order to ameliorate the hardship occasioned by the stay-at-home order of the government as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso, who personally supervised the distribution of the rice and other materials, including hand sanitisers and face masks, said each of the 11 wards in the council is expected to get at least 30 bags of rice.

The four orphanage homes in the council, including the leadership of the two main religious, were not left out of the palliative to help them cope with the lockdown.

The first case of the coronavirus in the state was discovered in Chanchaga Local Government and in Limawa Ward where the chairman comes from.

State governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello had since ordered a complete isolation of the community and a 24-hour curfew in the state.

The chairman, speaking to our correspondent shortly after the distribution of the palliative items, said that houses in Limawa ward have been fumigated as a proactive measure to curb the further spread of COVID 19 in the area.

According to him, “immediately the result came and it was positive, the council moved in and fumigated the entire Limawa ward, with particular attention to the house where the victim resides.

“We have also provided hand sanitisers and face masks to each household in the area as part of the measures to prevent further spread. The people have been equally sensitised on the need to observe personal hygiene and adhere strictly to instructions from health personnel.”

The chairman also disclosed that the council has expended over N7 million to provide the palliative to the people, stressing that “the council is planning more palliative if the lockdown continues. We are expecting some relief materials from the state government and when it comes we will distribute them to the people”.

He disclosed that the council has taken necessary measures to ensure that the items get to vulnerable people, regardless of their political, religious and ethnic differences, adding that “this is not the time to segregate. This palliative is meant for the vulnerable regardless of your background.

“Our religious leaders also were not left behind in the palliative. We reach out to the leadership of the two main religions in the local government because they are equally being affected by the lockdown”.

He went on to appeal to the people to cooperate with the government and observe the restriction order to curb further spread of the pandemic.